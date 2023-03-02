StockNews.com Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SATS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 280,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 21.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

