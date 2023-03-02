StockNews.com Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
EchoStar Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SATS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 280,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
