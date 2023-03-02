Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stoneridge

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

