Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
