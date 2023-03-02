Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.93 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Up 0.4 %

SRI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 83,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $653.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 68.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

