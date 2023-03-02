Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.30 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Trading Down 11.9 %

NYSE SRI traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 234,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $575.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.