Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 22,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 78,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.