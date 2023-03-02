Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 22,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 78,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge Stock Down 9.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.