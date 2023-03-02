STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.39 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, STP has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $9.39 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00220624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,479.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04831101 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,013,175.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

