Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $15,559,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $8,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Stock Up 4.7 %

SSYS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,814. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys Company Profile

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

