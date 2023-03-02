Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.15 million. Stratasys also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.12-0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 55,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,104. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

