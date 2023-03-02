Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.15 million. Stratasys also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.12-0.24 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Stratasys stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 55,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,104. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
