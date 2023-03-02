Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

