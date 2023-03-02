Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

