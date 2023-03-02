Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPCR. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 10.3 %

GPCR stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.