Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

SYK stock opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,142 shares of company stock worth $114,304,769. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

