Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sumco Stock Up 2.6 %
SUOPY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sumco has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.35.
About Sumco
