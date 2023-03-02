Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumco Stock Up 2.6 %

SUOPY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sumco has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

