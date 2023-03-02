Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,631,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 440,354 shares.The stock last traded at $48.30 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

