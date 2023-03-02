Sunil Dhall Sells 535,841 Shares of Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Stock

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Rating) insider Sunil Dhall sold 535,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £562,633.05 ($678,934.54).
Peel Hunt Trading Up 0.9 %
LON:PEEL opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Thursday. Peel Hunt Limited has a one year low of GBX 78 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £131.41 million and a P/E ratio of 764.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.06.
Peel Hunt Company Profile
