SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SunOpta updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SunOpta Stock Up 12.3 %

STKL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 579,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SunOpta

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.