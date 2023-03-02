Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,577 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,990,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,575,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,536,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

