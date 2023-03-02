Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.56.
Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $851,000.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
