Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 4,315 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $144,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,603.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,076 shares of company stock worth $1,320,805. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $851,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

