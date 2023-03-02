Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 903,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 659,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,076 shares of company stock worth $1,320,805 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

