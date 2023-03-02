Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRZN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 460,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

