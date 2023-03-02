Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRZN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 460,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.97.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
