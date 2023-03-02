Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRZN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 460,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

