Susquehanna Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $286.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $283.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.40.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
CHDN opened at $245.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.