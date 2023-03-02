Susquehanna Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $286.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $283.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.40.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $245.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

