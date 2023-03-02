SVB Leerink Weighs in on BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.86). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($11.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of BGNE opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $6,443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

