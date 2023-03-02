SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 985.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVFB. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of SVFB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

