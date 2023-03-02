Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $176.90 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $176.90 million and $10.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,529,917 coins and its circulating supply is 556,533,804 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

