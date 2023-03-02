Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $81.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays lifted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

