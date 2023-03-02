Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 700 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $11,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03.
- On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00.
Symbotic Stock Performance
SYM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 216,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Symbotic by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.