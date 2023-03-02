Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Symrise Price Performance

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 39,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,811. Symrise has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($113.83) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

