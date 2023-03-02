Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Synchrony Financial worth $173,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.