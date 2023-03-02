Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.22. 262,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

