Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Tabcorp Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TACBY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

