Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up to $108.70

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.70, but opened at $111.26. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 750,283 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.