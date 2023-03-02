Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

