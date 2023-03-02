Target Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 680,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

