Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1002592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Tarku Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

