Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance
Shares of TMILF remained flat at $1.35 on Wednesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Maritime Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
