Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
TWODY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.
About Taylor Wimpey
