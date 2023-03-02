Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

