Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 4.7%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THNPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.49) to €18.50 ($19.68) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.