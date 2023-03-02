Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.34) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of O2D traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €2.92 ($3.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,433,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.



