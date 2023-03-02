Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

