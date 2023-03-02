Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.