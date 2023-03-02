Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 7.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.3 %

TER stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,407. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

