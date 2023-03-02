Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 7.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.3 %

TER stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,407. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

