Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Thales Stock Up 1.9 %

Thales stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Thales has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $28.53.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

