The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 495,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

