The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $47,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 19.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.75. 20,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,930. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.60.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

