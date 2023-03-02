The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 3,824,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,281. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

