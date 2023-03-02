The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
