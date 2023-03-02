The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

