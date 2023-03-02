The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 130 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 120.64 ($1.46).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 100.06 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.30 ($1.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market cap of £27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

