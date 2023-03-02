The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

RKT stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,500 shares of company stock worth $750,260. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

