The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) to Neutral

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

CIHKY opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.58. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

