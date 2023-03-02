The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Sell

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

