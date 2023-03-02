The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Sell

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
